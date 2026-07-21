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The Duchess of Edinburgh cheers Wales' biggest rural celebration

Duchess of Edinburgh joins 200,000 visitors at Royal Welsh Show

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Web Desk
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Published July 21, 2026

The Duchess of Edinburgh cheers Wales’ biggest rural celebration

The Duchess of Edinburgh celebrated Welsh farming as she paid a special visit to the Royal Welsh Show on Tuesday,

Sophie travelled to the Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO), spending time with the people at the heart of Wales' farming community during the four-day event.

The Duchess toured the bustling showground, stopping to speak with exhibitors, volunteers and young farmers whose work helps keep the country's agricultural traditions alive. 

She also visited a range of displays including livestock, food production, modern farming technology, and rural businesses.

Held from 20 to 23 July, the Royal Welsh Show is the biggest agricultural event in Wales and one of the largest in Europe, attracting more than 200,000 visitors each year. 

The annual show celebrates the very best of Welsh agriculture, livestock breeding, equestrian sport, forestry, horticulture, crafts and local food and drink.

Throughout the day, Sophie met representatives from a number of organisations supporting rural communities, including charities and agricultural groups, while learning about the opportunities and challenges facing farmers across Wales. 

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