King Charles, Queen Camilla set for historic visit abroad after Harry's message

King Charles and Queen Camilla's next major visit abroad has been revealed after their reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK.

The British monarch and his wife are set to travel to Spain for a State Visit in 2027, reuniting with royals during the historic trip.

It will be the UK's first official State Visit to the country since 1988, when the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

The official dates of the trip have not been confirmed or announced yet. The British royals will likely meet with Spanish royals King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

It's unknown whether Princess Leonor, 20, and Infanta Sofia, 19, will join them, but they could make their tiara debut if there's a state banquet.

However, the visit will play an important role in strengthening two countries' relationship

Many England fans supported Spain as they won the World Cup last weekend. The team defeated Argentina, who knocked out Britain in the semi-final.

In addition, 400,000 Brits live in Spain, and members of their national football team play in the UK's Premier League competition each year.

They see the King travel on official visits overseas, or occur when foreign monarchs, presidents or prime ministers visit the monarch on the advice of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Felipe and Letizia attended the funeral of the late Queen and viewed her coffin during the Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall.

They previously made a state visit to the UK between 12-14 July 2017, and were received with full honors at Horse Guards Parade and treated to a state dinner at Buckingham Palace, which was also attended by Kate and Prince William.

King Felipe delivered a speech before the Houses of Parliament, a demonstration of the importance both countries place on their relationship.