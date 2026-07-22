Duchess of Gloucester plants legacy of gardening ahead of King's floral celebration

The Duchess of Gloucester celebrated a century of British horticultural excellence during a special visit to Wyevale Nurseries in Hereford.

Her Royal Highness visited the site on 13 July to mark Wyevale Nurseries’ 96th anniversary, joining staff members from across the business and learning more about their work in growing and supplying plants for gardens, landscapes and green spaces across the UK.

During the visit, the Duchess toured the nursery’s operations, hearing from team members about their expertise, daily work and the challenges facing modern horticulture.

She also took part in a commemorative tree planting ceremony, creating a lasting reminder of her visit and the importance of protecting and nurturing the natural environment.

The visit provided an opportunity to recognise the dedication of the nursery’s workforce, from growers and horticultural specialists to the wider teams who help maintain the company’s reputation within the industry.

Founded nearly a century ago, Wyevale Nurseries has become a respected name in British horticulture, supplying a wide variety of plants while supporting sustainable growing practices and innovation within the sector.