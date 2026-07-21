King Charles 'praises' Prince Harry olive branch to William: 'Big Change'

Prince Harry made a public comment about his brother Prince William despite the grievances from both sides, and that melted the heart of King Charles.

After publicly confessing that he is ready for reconciliation, the Duke of Sussex recalled a heartfelt memory shared with his elder brother during a UK trip.

He mentioned that he 'squeezed' his kids 'extra tight' just like his mother Princess Diana used to do with him and William.

Now, an insider claimed that King Charles was pleased with Harry's indirect message to his brother.

"He [Charles] is certainly seeing a big change in Harry. He was incredibly pleased when Harry made mention of ‘my brother’ William during his visit to Birmingham," the source told Heat.

Charles reportedly believes that Harry's mindset has changed and he is extending an olive branch in his own way, which gave him a lot of hope that there will eventually be some kind of talks between his sons.

"He understands that there’s still a lot of resentment on both sides, but clearly Harry is ready to make the effort, so his mission now is to find a way to get William to let go of some of his anger and push this forward," the source said.