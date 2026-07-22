Prince Harry left torn after Meghan gives brutal reality check

Prince Harry returned back to Montecito with high hopes from his visit to the UK but Meghan Markle seemed to have crushed any ambitious plans.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been eyeing a return to the royal life and he believed that the Highgrove meeting, where King Charles finally reunited with Archie and Lilibet, was optimistic turn on his plans.

He also believed that Meghan coming to UK was a sign that he had the approval of his wife to continue. Instead, Harry is left feeling “more alone than ever”.

“He wasn't happy about Meghan only joining him only for the final part of the visit,” an insider told Heat Magazine. “He feels she is suddenly making all these big decisions on her own, from pulling out of their planned joint charity commitments to changing family plans. He’s in a state of panic about it all.”

At the same time, Meghan has insisted that the world cannot see even the “tiniest fracture, a cold glance, or a hint of distance between them while they navigate their marriage issues”.

Hence, it has been increasingly difficult for Harry as the pressure on him is growing. He was hoping Meghan to be more supportive about the process of reunion but the reality was completely different.

“He doesn't want to do this alone,” the source said, noting that it is a dilemma that Harry is dealing with.