Prince George 13th birthday portrait released: William, Kate share message

Prince George is a teen now: Proud parents William, Kate celebrate milestone

Prince William and Princess Kate marked Prince George's 13th birthday with an official portrait.

On July 22, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a message for their firstborn and the second in line to the throne, who began his teenage years.

"Happy 13th Birthday, George!" the proud parents wrote.

King Charles' grandson is set to begin a new and important phase of his life. He will be heading to Eton College in early September, following in the footsteps of his father, William.

Fans in the comment section joined the royal family to extend warm wishes to the birthday boy, George.

One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday! Those were a very fast 13 years indeed!!!"

"Happy Birthday, dear George. God bless you, always," another said.

"Happy birthday, Prince George!! You are officially a teenager!!" a fan penned.