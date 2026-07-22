PML-N seeking constitutional amendment, wants to make Nawaz AJK premier: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses public rally in Mirpur City, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on July 22, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/ screengrab

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to make three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif the premier of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Addressing a public rally in LA-3 Mirpur City, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, whose party is a key coalition partner in the federal government, said: "They (PML-N) want a citizen of Raiwind who has served as prime minister three times to also become the premier of AJK."

The PML-N wanted to amend the Constitution to pave the way for Pakistan's prime minister to appoint the AJK premier, Bilawal added.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.