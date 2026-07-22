 
Geo News

PML-N seeking constitutional amendment, wants to make Nawaz AJK premier: Bilawal

"PML-N sees only Raiwind as Punjab", PPP chief mocks development claims

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 22, 2026

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses public rally in Mirpur City, Azad Jammu and Kashmir  on July 22, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/ screengrab
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses public rally in Mirpur City, Azad Jammu and Kashmir  on July 22, 2026. — YouTube/Geo News/ screengrab   

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to make three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif the premier of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Addressing a public rally in LA-3 Mirpur City, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, whose party is a key coalition partner in the federal government, said: "They (PML-N) want a citizen of Raiwind who has served as prime minister three times to also become the premier of AJK."

The PML-N wanted to amend the Constitution to pave the way for Pakistan's prime minister to appoint the AJK premier, Bilawal added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

Make us preferred on Google
'Will ask PM Shehbaz to make me AJK premier if PML-N wins polls', quips Nawaz video
'Will ask PM Shehbaz to make me AJK premier if PML-N wins polls', quips Nawaz
Nadra official goes missing after leaving office in Karachi, says family
Nadra official goes missing after leaving office in Karachi, says family
At least 12 killed, 18 injured in rain-related incidents across KP: PDMA
At least 12 killed, 18 injured in rain-related incidents across KP: PDMA
AJK election commissioner announces phase-wise polls beginning July 27
AJK election commissioner announces phase-wise polls beginning July 27
Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni lands in Pakistan
Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni lands in Pakistan
In meeting with CDF Munir, Canada's FM hails Pakistan's efforts for peace, stability
In meeting with CDF Munir, Canada's FM hails Pakistan's efforts for peace, stability
Canada pledges more than $47m for security, development initiatives in Pakistan video
Canada pledges more than $47m for security, development initiatives in Pakistan
Rana Sanaullah warns Bilawal's remarks could worsen political situation video
Rana Sanaullah warns Bilawal's remarks could worsen political situation