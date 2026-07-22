BTS fans, Swifties at daggers drawn over Jungkook's song 'Yes or No'

Taylor Swift and BTS have two of the biggest fandoms in the music industry and the two groups are once again clashing over Jungkook's album Golden.

Swifties believe that the track Yes or No released in 2023 sounds too much like the pop superstar's Daylight released in 2019, and the two fandoms began arguing over whether that is plagiarism, a case of inspiration, or only a theory.

While the song has been released for a few years now, neither artists have publicly spoken about it, but it is something their fandoms are still fighting over.

Sharing a side by side clip of the songs, a fan drew upon the similarities, which started a war in the comments, as one social media user wrote, "It shows Jungkook is clearly the better vocalist."

A Swiftie added, "Hasn't BTS always been known for plagiarism? Don't be surprised by the fact that they always plagiarise."

However, some argued, "This isnt copied. Its just a two-note melody with the same rhythm," and "Oh please Jungkook is not sampling her music, he doesn’t need to copy anyone else especially her."

One chimed in, "how are yall stanning a musician omg? such things dont even qualify for plagiarism. seriously go to school. if you're that mad, ask taylor to sue ed sheeran and she'll laugh at your faces," referring to the fact that Sheeran, who is Swift's friend is the composer and lyricist to the song.

While the battle might be settled for now, it seems to be far from over.