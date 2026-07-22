Selena Gomez rings in 34th birthday with special gesture from husband

Selena Gomez just marked her 34th birthday with her husband Benny Blanco by her side, as well as all the wishes and love pouring from all over the world.

The musician and actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, and penned down an emotional caption alongside pictures of herself blowing the candles.

"First, I have to thank you each of you immensely for your support, kindness and all the bday wishes," the Disney alum began.

Gomez continued, "Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world."

The Only Murders In the Building star then reflected on the success of her Rare Impact Fund which she inaugurated on her birthday six years ago, writing, "Little me would never believe I’d get to celebrate my birthday alongside 6 years of the Rare Impact Fund. My heart is so full today. Watching this community come together to support youth mental health has been the greatest gift, so thank YOU."

While Blanco sailed in a ship to get to Gomez in London in time for her birthday, he was also there in her comments section writing down sweet messages.

The music producer told his wife, "hey i’m looking at u in life right now baby," and "i love you."

Blanco also wrote, "wait … i took this pic," sparking a sweet reaction from fans who gushed over their love and support for one another.

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker reportedly celebrated her birthday in the U.K. this year because of her ongoing filming for OMITB.

Since her husband is scared of flights, he got on a boat to travel to the country.