William Shatner and his daughter reveal joint stage 4 cancer battles

Both William and Melanie Shatner are now cancer-free

William Shatner and his daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, have revealed they were quietly fighting separate stage 4 cancer battles at the same time.

In a new interview with People magazine on Wednesday, July 22, the father-daughter duo shared how they leaned on one another through treatment and are now both cancer-free.

Melanie, 61, told the outlet she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2022 after finding a lump. Just a year later, the Star Trek legend, now 95, learned he had stage 4 melanoma that had spread to his lungs and brain, turning an already difficult period into an emotional challenge for the entire family.

Melanie underwent chemotherapy, HER2-targeted therapies, a double mastectomy and 30 rounds of radiation, but admitted she worried more about her father than herself. “I remember vividly thinking, ‘I don’t have the strength to take care of myself and lose my father at the same time,” she said.

Shatner discovered his own illness after noticing a lump on his cheek, which was confirmed to be a growing tumor. Following surgery, he completed two years of immunotherapy.

Melanie also recalled how her father immediately stepped in to help with medical costs, telling her, “I do not want you to worry. Just send me the bills.”

Now recovered, the pair are launching the podcast No Time but Now, where they plan to speak with health experts and fellow cancer survivors.