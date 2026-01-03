Did US attack Caracas, Venezuela? massive explosions raise alarm

Did the United States (U.S.) launch a massive offensive against Venezuela? This question is circulating online after multiple loud explosions were heard in the country’s capital, Caracas.

There has been no official confirmation of any operation by the U.S. and Venezuela has yet to release a statement.

According to Reuters, airplanes and loud noises were heard in Caracas early Saturday, January 3, 2026.

This comes amid repeated U.S. threats and a strong military buildup in the Caribbean. U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave power and flee the country.

A video of the alleged explosions has been going viral on social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote: “Multiple explosions rocking Caracas military sites at night. Coincidence? No, just Uncle Sam reminding Maduro that "freedom" comes with free drone delivery.”

Another expressed concern, writing: “What is really happening in Venezuela. Hope it's not as a result of its hostility with the American President that's hell-bent on Venezuela's natural resources.”

He has also imposed a blockade of Venezuelan oil and the Department of War has been intercepting vessels, accusing them of drug trafficking. In a statement on Monday, Trump said it would be “smart” for Maduro to leave power.

Trump has repeatedly threatened a massive ground offensive against Venezuela; however, he never shared any specifics or planned timing of those events.

The Pentagon was not immediately available for a request to comment on the matter.

Several unconfirmed videos of U.S. helicopter flying over Caracas and bombing the military complex have taken over the internet.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that sirens were sounding and tanks were patrolling the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, near the Miraflores Presidential Palace amid explosions and strikes.