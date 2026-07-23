Gigi Hadid’s fellow supermodel Elsa Hosk gives birth to second baby

Gigi Hadid's fellow supermodel Elsa Hosk is now a mom of two.

The Victoria’s Secret angel welcomed her second baby, a daughter named Flora Blue, with her fiancé Tom Daly.

The doting mother announced the delightful news on Instagram alongside the first official photos of the newborn.

“Our flower fairy girl, Flora Blue [pink flower and butterfly emoji],” she began the caption. “She’s finally here, born in the garden, under the moon, the stars and our magical flowering tree [sparkle, little fairy and moon emoji].”

Among the collection of photos, the 37-year-old fashion icon posted an adorable snapshot of herself, holding her daughter resting at home.

For the unversed, Hosk also shares five-year-old daughter Tuulikki with Daly. She first revealed her second pregnancy in April by resharing the exciting news on her Instagram Stories after her announcement post was taken down.

In the mirror selfie, the then pregnant model was dressed in a suit jacket, blue striped shorts and a white button-down shirt, opened to show off her growing bump.

In text above the photo, she wrote “Morning from baby [chick peeping out of hatched egg emoji] and me.”

In her since-removed post, the newly minted mom of two was six months into her pregnancy and showed the first glimpse at her growing baby bump.

“Been growing a little nugget for the last 6 months!!!” she captioned the post.

Notably, Hosk and Hadid are fellow fashion models and industry peers who have frequently worked together on high-profile runways and events, such as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

They achieved supermodel status in the 2010s and remain active figures in global fashion trends. As of yet Hadid hasn’t publicly sent a congratulatory to Hosk.