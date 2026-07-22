Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to stronger security, border cooperation

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni in Islamabad on July 22, 2026. — APP

Interior Minister Naqvi meets his Iranian counterpart.

Interior ministerlauds Iranian leadership's peace efforts.

Talks focused on combating terrorism, narcotics trafficking.



Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in security, border management and regional stability.

The resolve came during a meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, who is on a three-day official visit to Islamabad.

The visit underscored the growing momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations, with both sides agreeing to intensify collaboration in counterterrorism, counternarcotics, curbing illegal immigration and preventing human smuggling while stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to address shared security challenges along the Afghan border.

Upon his arrival at the Ministry of Interior, the Iranian interior minister was accorded a warm welcome. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Federal Constabulary presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, reflecting the significance Pakistan attached to the high-level engagement.

The two interior ministers first held a one-on-one meeting before leading their respective delegations in comprehensive talks covering bilateral relations, regional developments and avenues for expanding cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

The discussions placed particular emphasis on strengthening institutional coordination in combating terrorism and narcotics trafficking, with both sides agreeing that closer collaboration was essential to effectively tackle cross-border security threats.

They also resolved to improve mechanisms for cooperation in addressing illegal immigration and human smuggling while reinforcing coordination among relevant law enforcement agencies.

Speaking after the meeting, Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to broadening cooperation with Iran across all sectors.

He commended Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Momeni for their efforts in promoting peace and expressed optimism that ongoing diplomatic initiatives would yield positive outcomes, paving the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.