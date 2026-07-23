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FDA announces nationwide recall of kids' fruit pouches: What parents need to know

Kids’ fruit pouches recalled nationwide over plastic contamination risk

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 23, 2026

FDA announces nationwide recall of kids’ fruit pouches: What parents need to know
FDA announces nationwide recall of kids’ fruit pouches: What parents need to know

A popular variety of organic fruit puree pouches has been recalled nationwide by the FDA over concerns of soft plastic strands that may have contaminated the product, posing a choking hazard to children.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, PT Organics Limited is voluntarily recalling select lots of its Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry 4 oz. pouches due to an internal packaging defect.

As per the Oregon-based company, “the defect has the potential to result in a thin, soft strand of the inner pouch material becoming detached, and leaving the pouch when squeezed.”

The recalled pouches were exclusively available at Kroger, Meijer, and Target stores nationwide between March 6, 2026, and July 13, 2026. For now, no injuries have been reported.

The following details can be used to identify affected products:

  • Barcode: 8 15367 01078 0
  • Lane Number: “4” printed on the rear right-hand side seam
  • Best-Before Dates: 01/19/2027, 01/20/2027. 03/17/2027, 03/18/2027, 05/14/2027, or 05/15/2027

The company noted that this problem is related to the pouch packaging itself and not to the fruit puree. None of the other products from the Pumpkin Tree brand has been recalled. According to PT Organics Limited, the company’s packaging supplier has done an investigation and discovered that this problem was confined to one production line only.

The company stated: “This is the first of its type in 20 years serving our customers.”

Anyone who has bought this recalled product should get rid of it right away or return it to where he or she bought it for a refund. The product should never be consumed.

The Hawaii Department of Health and other similar state agencies are working with retailers to make sure the recalled product is taken off the shelves.

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