Messi to run Argentina president in next five to ten years

Another athlete turning politician? It is the question football fans are asking after a well-known geopolitical analyst, known for his predictions, said that Argentina could have Lionel Messi as their president in the next five to ten years.

In an interview with American political commentator Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, famously known as SNEAKO, the Canadian educator and forecaster Professor Jiang said that the iconic footballer could transition into a politician and claim the top office in the country in the next five years.

Professor Jiang uses his game theory to predict geopolitical events way before they actually happen. He has previously successfully forecasted win of Donald Trump in 2024 US presidential elections and the now-ongoing U.S. war against Iran.

He warned that if Messi gets the office, he will stay there for almost two decades and do very bad things for Argentinians; however, Jiang expected the athlete to get away with it because of his stardom.

The professor, who operates his own YouTube channel named Predictive History, said one of the worst things Messi would do is that he would mass-immigration of Indians into Argentina.

He said that Javier Millie would be the puppet-master behind the scenes and when confronted by the host on how Messi is compromised? The professor referenced the master dribbler’s growth hormone deficiency, adding that the alleged “controllers” of all this scheme pump all kind of drugs into Messi.

Messi or his representative have yet to respond to Professor Jiang’s controversial remarks.