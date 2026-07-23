Who are 4 Republicans who voted to end Iran War? Names revealed

The House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution on Thursday, July 23, aimed at curbing President Trump’s military operations against Iran, with four Republicans joining every Democrat in a rare bipartisan rebuke of the administration.

The resolution passed 214-208, with four Republican representatives, including Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Tom Barrett of Michigan, crossing party lines to support the measure.

The very same four Republicans voted for a war powers resolution bill in June, which was similar in nature.

This symbolic war powers resolution bill, sponsored by Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, urges the Trump administration to stop its military actions against Iran unless authorised by Congress. This is a nonbinding resolution that symbolises the growing dissatisfaction of Congress regarding the ongoing conflict.

On the House floor, Jayapal said: “This is a vote that requires us to find the strength to do what is right for the American people. This war must end.”

One of the chamber’s most vocal Republican critics on the conflict, Massie, told CNN that there was “more support” among House Republicans to call on the administration to remove U.S. troops.

He said: “I think you will see more Republicans come on board to war powers resolutions if we bring them up again.”

This is being done amidst the escalating conflict with Iran that features daily strikes between each other after the fall of their ceasefire agreement just last month. The Iran-backed Houthi militants have also been blamed for attacking two Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, leading to the threat of major military retaliation from Trump toward Iran and Houthi militants.

Eighteen U.S. soldiers were killed during the war, and it had already cost about $37.5 billion. Another $67 billion was demanded by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for the conflict. No ships are now passing through the Strait of Hormuz, and Brent crude oil has reached more than $100 per barrel.