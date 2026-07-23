Microsoft outage hits teams, outlook, 365 services worldwide: Here’s everything to know

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting access to several websites and associated applications on Thursday, July 23, morning, leaving thousands of users unable to log in to critical services.

The outage affects Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook, SharePoint, OneDrive, Copilot, Azure, Xbox Live, and the Microsoft Store.

As per Downdetector, just after 10:30 a.m. ET, thousands of users started reporting issues.

SharePoint contributed 78 per cent of the complaints, followed by Excel with 11 per cent and Admin Centre with 6 per cent. Downdetector also reported access problems experienced on other online services during the same time, which included Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, OpenAI, Fortnite, and Dropbox.

The disruption is also acknowledged by Microsoft, which stated: “We've confirmed some users in North America are experiencing issues accessing or using various Microsoft 365 services. We’re analyzing service telemetry and diagnostic data to isolate the source of impact.”

The Service Health Status page of the organisation reflects the "service degradation" for many services via some network routes.

Microsoft has directed users to incident MO1437424 through the Microsoft 365 admin centre for more information. The reason behind this outage and its duration are still unclear.

This is an outage that occurred just days before Microsoft issued a WARN notice that involved layoffs of 605 employees from its Redmond facility. These layoffs are being done under the context of a huge restructuring of the Xbox, which would result in the elimination of approximately 3,200 positions.