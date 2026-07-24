Niall Horan surprises ‘Off Campus’ star Ella Bright with secret duet reveal

Niall Horan unveiled a surprise collaboration with Off Campus star Ella Bright.

The Malory Towers alum had no idea she was about to receive one of the biggest surprises of her career until the former One Direction star appeared on screen with an announcement she never saw coming.

The actress, who plays Hannah Wells in Prime Video's Off Campus, is featured alongside the This Town hitmaker on Baby Now That I Found You, track 21 from Off Campus: The Mixtape (Extra Credit), slated to be released on July 23-24.

The sweet announcement video shared by Island Records opened with the 19-year-old actress being handed a tablet by a staff member, who tells her they have "no idea what's going on" and simply asks her to press play.

Moments later, the Heaven singer appears in a pre-recorded message. "Hi Ella! It's Niall Horan here. You don't know this yet, but you're about to listen to our version of Baby Now That I Found You, he says.

The message leaves Bright completely stunned. "No way! Wait, this is crazy!" she exclaims before listening to the song.

As the acoustic track begins to play, she gushes over its sound, saying it reminds her of Horan's hit This Town, which she reveals is her favourite song.

The excitement only grows as the reality of the collaboration sinks in. "I have a song with Niall Horan!" Bright shouts, celebrating the unexpected milestone.

Island Records accompanied the video with the caption that reads, "This one's for Wellsy! Baby Now That I Found You with Niall Horan. Track 21 from Off Campus: The Mixtape (Extra Credit). Out Tonight at 8pm ET."