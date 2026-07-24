Louis Tomlinson revisits One Direction discography 'Top to Bottom'

Louis Tomlinson takes fans on a nostalgic journey though One Direction’s greatest songs on a very special occasion.

The former boy band star marked One Direction's 16th anniversary by listening to the group's entire discography from “top to bottom,” taking millions of Directioners along for the ride.

On July 23, the Lemonade hitmaker spent the day revisiting One Direction albums, sharing a stream of Instagram Stories packed with personal memories, behind-the-scenes anecdotes and candid reactions to songs spanning the band's five-record catalog.

He offered a rare track-by-track look at the music that defined the band’s journey. Among others, the most emotional moment came with More Than This, when he paid tribute to late bandmate Liam Payne, writing, "Pretty sure this was when Liam first discovered his falsetto, I remember how proud we all were. He sounds incredible!"

Louis also reflected on Moments, revealing it was "the first time I ever felt really proud of my own vocal on track, while calling Midnight Memories one of his personal top three One Direction songs.

Steal My Girl remained one of his favourite singles, and he remembered hearing the chorus of Strong for the first time as a moment that has stayed with him ever since.

Not every reflection was sentimental. The Night Changes vocalist jokingly dubbed Na Na Na "peak lyricism," and laughed over forgotten details of the band's career, wondering whether the music video for Infinity was ever released after being filmed.

In addition to the musical walk down memory lane, the 34-year-old posted a heartfelt message on X thanking Directioners for their support over the past 16 years.

"16 f---ing years of One Direction!!! Blows my mind," he wrote. "Thank you for changing all our lives and the love and passion you all still show is unmatched!"

He concluded the tribute with an emotional message to Payne, who died in October 2024: "And to my brother I miss you every day but especially on days like today. I know we'd have been celebrating today together."

For longtime fans, Tomlinson's anniversary celebration wasn't just a playlist it was a deeply personal look back at the songs, friendships and memories.

Following is the complete list of all the songs Louis shared on his social media alongside his personal messages and commentary.

Up All Night - souvenir edition

Same Mistakes

Stole My Heart

Moments – So many special memories with this one. Absolutely classic @teddysphotos melody. First time I ever felt really proud of my own vocal on track.

Na Na Na – peak lyricism

More Than This – pretty sure this was when Liam first discovered his falsetto, I remember how proud we all were. He sounds incredible!

Take Me Home - yearbook

Live While We’re Young – Not my fav but huge pop song. Still remember shooting the video clearly, some mazing memories that day!

Kiss You – Always loved this one

C’mom, C’mon – Huge live!!

Rock Me

Change My mind

Over Again- Always reminds me of Niall for some reason

Back For You

Loved You First

Midnight Memories – The Ultimate Edition

Midnight Memories – Defo top 3 for me. Remember it clear as day written in London!

Don’t Forget Where You Belong – Niall’s tune

Strong – Still remember hearing this chorus for the 1st time in the room. Special song.

Through The Dark – Liam’s low breakdown chorus!! Some tone that

Better Than Words

Why Don’t We Go There – Remember being really proud showing the boys this one

Half a Heart – Didn’t love this at the time but it’s actually a tune

Four - The Ultimate Edition

Steal My Girl – One of my favourite single

Where do Broken Hearts Go

18 – Another special one. This was one of my mums favourite, she had me when she was 18 so always had a lovely feeling singing this one

Girl Almighty – Huuuuuuuuuuge Live

Fireproof – Love this! P.s I’m listening top to bottom but not putting every song on my story

Stockholm Syndrome – Had to do something back to it now

Clouds- Banger Live!!!

Change Your Ticket – Can hear how much we all likes the 1975 album out around this time

Act My Age – Really nostalgic

Made in the A.m. Deluxe edition

Hey Angel

Infinity – Did we end up releasing the video for this? I/m sure we filmed one and it got scrapped but could be wrong

Long Way Down – The Kind of song that makes me so incredibly proud of where we ended up. Lush production, far too good for a ‘boy band.’

Olivia - Soooo many of this record never got played live. Did we ever do this baaaanger