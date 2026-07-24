Zendaya reveals how she filmed ‘Dune,’ ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘The Odyssey’ at once

Zendaya is pulling back the curtain on one of the busiest stretches of her career, revealing how she balanced three blockbuster productions while wrapping the long-awaited third season of Euphoria.

During a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Challengers star reflected on the whirlwind schedule that saw her moving between Dune, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Euphoria in rapid succession.

After Jimmy Fallon pointed out that the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day had already surpassed a billion views, Robert Pattinson, who was also a guest on the show, joked, "Insane... in like 3 hours."

The host then asked the question many fans have wondered, "How do you have the time to shoot all of these films?"

"I have no idea... Good scheduling, a good team," Tom Holland’s wife replied.

She explained that filming often meant constantly switching between major productions, saying, "It was really quite jarring too, because while we were filming Dune I would then kind of go off and do Spider-Man and then jump back into Dune, and jump back into Spider-Man.”

The Golden Globe award winner also recalled one of the most hectic transitions after finishing work on Euphoria Season 3.

"Literally the day I wrapped Euphoria, it was like 4 in the morning and I had a flight in like the next few hours to go to Budapest to shoot Dune," she shared. "So I was like, pack my whole life up in one night, and I was like, 'Let's go.'"

Clearly impressed, Fallon responded, "We're gonna go, man. Don't stop. I love it."

Zendaya's behind-the-scenes account offered fans a glimpse into the demanding logistics behind Hollywood's biggest productions, highlighting the carefully coordinated schedule and dedicated team that kept one of the industry's busiest stars moving from one set to the next without missing a beat.