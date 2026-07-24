Tom Holland reveals most miserable part of wearing Spider-Man suit

Tom Holland may be the MCU's Spider-Man, but when it comes to superhero suits, he insists his predecessors had a much easier time.

During the ongoing press run alongside Zendaya, and other co-stars the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star opened up about the realities of spending long days inside the iconic costume.

He even claimed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's suits were far more practical than the versions he wore.

Asked about the worst part of wearing the webslinger suit for 12 hours at a time, the 30-year-old didn't hesitate.

"The worst thing is definitely the smell," he stated. "You spend 12 hours in that thing... in a deep lunge... jumping up and down all day. It stinks."

The Odyssey actor went on to explain that while preparing for his latest outing as Peter Parker, the team revisited Spider-Man suits from previous film franchises to see what worked best.

"We did a really interesting exercise in pre-production. I tried on Tobey's suit. I tried on Andrew's suit. I tried on my original suits. We spoke about all the things we loved about the previous costumes,” he recalled.

That comparison quickly led to one conclusion. "Andrew and Tobey had it way easier than I did," Holland said, explaining, “They had zips in different places.”

He continued, “They could use the bathroom. They could take their mask off by themselves.”

Zendaya also doubled down, adding “They could take their gloves off." Her husband responded, "Which I still couldn't do.”

While Spider-Man's suit may look effortless on screen, Holland's remarks offered a less glamorous side of playing the web-slinger where even a bathroom break can become challenge.