Katie Price consults divorce lawyer

The claims comes after Lee's family turned against him, with his sister Kelly and friends releasing a bombshell statement

Katie Price was spotted without her wedding ring after allegations emerged that Lee Andrews had already moved on with a man, prompting her to consult a divorce lawyer.

Katie's move comes after The Sun's Clemmie Moodie published a bombshell dossier on Lee.

The mother-of-five shared a new post asking fans to stay tuned for her latest podcast episode, flashing a radiant smile while holding a mug.

However, her wedding ring was nowhere to be seen.

Kate captioned the post: 'Good morning everyon it’s Friday woo woooo! My latest podcast is out now on all podcast platforms and my YouTube channel@thekatiepriceshow link in my bio to listen.'

However, The Sun’s explosive dossier of evidence against Lee – including a “gay affair rumour” – has, according to a source, left Katie with no choice but to consult a divorce lawyer.

Clemmie also claimed that Katie has no plans to return to Dubai, where Lee lives.

It has also been reported that Katie Price also confronted her husband over the alleged messages, which he vehemently denied.'

The claims comes after Lee's family turned against him, with his sister Kelly and friends releasing a bombshell statement about his 'incredibly painful' behaviour.