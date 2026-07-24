Niecy Nash reveals fun wedding detail from Taylor Swift’s big day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding may be over, but guests are still spilling sweet details from the star-studded celebration.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Colman Domingo, actress Niecy Nash looked back on the ultra-private ceremony, joking that keeping quiet beforehand was not optional.

“I couldn’t tell you because you know you’re under embargo. It was top secret!” she laughed after Domingo teased that he never got an invitation.

Now that the wedding is public knowledge, Nash had no problem revealing why the celebration stood out.

“Oh, it was so good! I can tell you now! And let me tell you something. So, I’m sure you guys heard by now that Adam Sandler officiated. I didn’t know what he was going to have on. Well, you know, for Adam, he looked decent,” she joked.

One unexpected highlight was not the celebrity guest list–it was the games.

“They had a lot of games. You can play a game and then when you get a ticket for the game you played, you put it in the bucket and figure out if you can win the prizes that they gave away at the end. So, that part was lovely,” Nash shared.

She added with a smile, “I don’t think I’m speaking out of school because y’all seen it all online now, right? But at the time, you know, you had to zip the lip. So it was fun.”

With celebrity surprises, Adam Sandler officiating and carnival-style prize games, Swift and Kelce’s wedding continues to sound less like a traditional ceremony–and more like the ultimate VIP party fans wish they had scored an invite to.