NBA insider Adam Schefter weighs in on LeBron's future after Heat's presser blunder

LeBron James has been sending shockwaves across the NBA world with calculated PR stints; the recent one came after Miami Heat posted an ‘introductory’ presser on YouTube.

King James's next big move is keeping everyone weighing in on where he would play for 24th season.

The 41-year-old James, in his recent appearance at Fanatics Fest in NYC, successfully dodged every move by reporters aimed at his next decision.

Amid the Miami Heat’s presser blunder, titled "LeBron James Introductory Press Conference,” an NBA insider has weighed in.

Adam Schefter, appearing on the famous Philadelphia radio station 97.5 The Fanatic on July 22, offered some insights.

Adam Schefter, who has been associated with ESPN, said, “I haven’t read anything about, I haven’t spoken to (anyone about it). But my guess would be where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

Schefter then dropped the bombshell text: “Had a text that said just be ready for LeBron to go to Miami. I can read you the exact text.

“I’m hearing Bron is coming to the Miami Heat, just want to give you a heads up. You may want to check it out.”

Schefter’s remarks are in line with the social media buzz that James could ultimately end up in Miami, teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo for the NBA’s 24th season.

The four-time NBA champion James last month informed the L.A. Lakers of not being interested in playing for the franchise and looking somewhere else.

For the unversed, James bid farewell to the Miami Heat in 2014 to come back to his home state of Ohio, handing over the Cavaliers their first NBA championship title in 2016.

Then, just two years after, he jumped ship and joined hands with the L.A. Lakers and played for eight seasons.