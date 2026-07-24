Thousands flee French peninsula of Cap Ferret as wildfires rage across regions

Thousands have been forced to flee parts of south-west France after French authorities issued evacuation orders on Friday, July 24.

The evacuation orders were issued for people living around Cap Ferret peninsula along the Atlantic coast.

Multiple media reports have suggested that people are forced to evacuate the ravaged areas from the tourist attraction west of Bordeaux.

According to the French senior treasury official, who described the rage as an “XXL fire” in the Gironde region.

The large smoke of fires seen on Tuesday, July 21, have been raging for several days, with officials estimating nearly 10,000 hectares had been reduced to ash.

Meanwhile, Spanish officials have announced a national emergency as wildfires burn out of control in several areas in close proximity to the capital Madrid.

At least 19,000 in the Madrid region were instructed to limit their movements and remain inside houses.

The French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez updated on the situation saying, 40,000 people had either been or were in the process of being evacuated from the Cap Ferret peninsula.

The Cap Ferret peninsula, sitting between the Atlantic and the Bay of Arcachon.