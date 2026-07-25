Resident Evil director Zach Cregger: 'I'm very proud of the last 30 seconds'

Zach Cregger is confident he has rocked the landing on his Resident Evil reboot, telling reporters he is especially proud of the film's closing moments after a shoot that leaned heavily on tightly choreographed camerawork between director, camera operator and star.

Cregger, who wrote the film with Shay Hatten, described the opening as playing out easy, building towards an ending he singled out for excellence.

"But then, there's also the first half hour. It's short, like one big long scene in a way that I think works so well," he said.

"Then the last 30 seconds of the movie to me are so, I'm very proud of the last 30 seconds. So when I watch that, when the movie ends, I'm always really happy."

Star Austin Abrams, who plays medical courier Bryan, described the technical demands of filming as a genuine collaboration between himself and the crew.

"We were doing a lot of camera work. It was a real dance with the camera," Abrams said.

"James, our camera operator, had to be really precise, and I had to be really precise to his shots and come around to the camera at the same time."

Asked about the film's connection to its source material's signature gameplay, Cregger drew a parallel to filmmaking itself: "Resource management is every movie ever made. We have almost enough to do what we want. How do we make it work?"

The film follows Bryan, a medical courier who finds himself fighting for survival after a delivery goes wrong in the infamous Raccoon City, deliberately steering clear of using established characters from the video game series.

Cregger, a self-described lifelong fan of the games, has previously said he wanted the film to honour the feeling of playing them rather than simply translating their plots to the screen.

The production reportedly included a near-miss during a stunt involving practical explosions around Abrams, which Cregger has said in a separate interview "would've killed him" had timing been off by a single step.

Resident Evil is set for release in theatres on 18 September.