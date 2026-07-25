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Charli XCX releases seventh studio album, 'Music, Fashion, Film'

Charli XCX ushers in post-Brat era with new album 'Music, Fashion, Film'

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Published July 25, 2026

Charli XCX releases seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film
Charli XCX releases seventh studio album, 'Music, Fashion, Film'

Charli XCX has released her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, marking her first full-length follow-up to 2024's genre-defining Brat.

The 11-track album, out now via Atlantic Records, includes previously released singles Rock Music, SS26, Wink Wink and Camera, and closes with No One Lasts Forever, featuring a monologue from director David Cronenberg. 

Speaking to Rolling Stone ahead of the release, Charli described her instinct to move away from what made Brat such a phenomenon rather than attempt to replicate it. 

"All of my albums work in opposites," she said. 

"They repel against each other, and that's the connective tissue. I knew when I was making it that I was never going to make that record again. It's not creatively rewarding for me to make the same thing twice."

The album arrives after a characteristically packed 18 months for the singer, who has released a soundtrack album for Wuthering Heights, starred in the mockumentary The Moment, and continued rolling out new content and appearances at a steady pace. 

In one of the film's more memorable moments referenced by critics, Kylie Jenner's fictionalised cameo in The Moment tells Charli's character: "The second people are getting sick of you, that's when you have to go even harder", a line Charli's recent run of releases seems to follow, whether read as sincere or ironic.

The album's cover art features three figures chosen to represent its title, each drawn from a different creative field: musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and director Martin Scorsese, photographed together in a kitchen. 

Speaking about being approached for the shoot, Cale described the invitation as characteristically spontaneous: "She said she had an idea to run by me. There was talk of a video, an ode to an imprint of time and place. Next thing, I was on a flight."

Music, Fashion, Film is Charli's fourth full-length release of any kind in just over two years.

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