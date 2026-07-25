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Callum Turner's father chose another wedding over son's ceremony with Dua Lipa

The Eternity star previously described his relationship with Laurence, as 'loose'

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Web Desk
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Published July 25, 2026

Callums parents, Laurence Coles and Rosemary Turner, were never married and were living at separate addresses
Callum's parents, Laurence Coles and Rosemary Turner, were never married and were living at separate addresses

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa's wedding was the talk of the town and has continued to make headlines, whether for their honeymoon, family, or others developments.

What caught many people's attention during the celebrations was the reported absence of the actor's father Laurence Coles.

It has been claimed that Laurence attended someone else' wedding on the day his son got married the singer.

As the actor and the singer said 'I do' at a picturesque Sicilian ceremony, Callum's dad was a guest of Jamie Rae Keeble – the daughter of Spandau Ballet drummer John Keeble – in London. 

A source told The Sun: 'Laurence and Callum have been estranged over the years but it was nonetheless strange that he was at a wedding on the same day his son got married.

'Laurence kept a low profile but some people questioned the fact that he was at a wedding on the same day his son was marrying Dua.' 

However, Callum's half-siblings, Louis and Clemmie, attended the Sicilian wedding, which welcomed around 200 guests, including Elton John and Charli XCX, at the 18th-century Villa Valguarnera. 

It is pertinent to mention that the Eternity star previously described his relationship with Laurence, as 'loose.' 

Callum's parents, Laurence Coles and Rosemary Turner, were never married and were living at separate addresses when he was born in February 1990.

Callum was given his mother's name, Turner.

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