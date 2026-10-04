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Lauren Silverman accepts responsibility for her past mistakes

Lauren Silverman became pregnant with the 'Britain's Got Talent' judge with her child while she was still married to her ex-husband Andrew in 2013

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Published October 04, 2026

Lauren was pregnant with Simons child, meanwhile Andrew filed for divorce, citing adultery as the cause for separation
Lauren was pregnant with Simon's child, meanwhile Andrew filed for divorce, citing adultery as the cause for separation 

Lauren Silverman has made a candid confession about how she felt following her affair with partner Simon Cowell, after struggling to cope with the public backlash.

It is pertinent to mention that the mother-of-two became pregnant with her son Eric, 12, with the Britain's Got Talent judge while she was still married to her ex-husband Andrew in 2013. 

After learning that Lauren was pregnant with Simon's child, Andrew filed for divorce, citing adultery as the cause for separation. 

READ MORE: Lauren Silverman nervous as she steps into spotlight for Simon Cowell's Netflix show

The campaigner, who now goes by the name Lauren Cowell, told The Sun's Fabulous Magazine: 'I felt ashamed and embarrassed, like I had a scarlet letter on my chest.

'For a long time I struggled a lot with it. I get why people had that opinion of me. I would feel exactly the same way if I was looking in as an outsider.'

READ MORE: Lauren Silverman reflects on new 'beginnings' after family getaway

'I'm not trying to evade accountability or say that what I did was correct, but I'm human, and it happened. What am I supposed to do for the rest of my life? F**king beat myself up over it? I don't think that's fair.'

'I feel a lot of compassion for that girl.

'It makes me want to hug my former self. I beat myself up so much and allowed what other people were saying about me to define me.'

Lauren previously shared that she's 'really proud' how she rebuilt her relationship with her ex Andrew, after they spent the 'parents weekend' together at their son Adam's college last month.

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