Lauren Silverman nervous as she steps into spotlight for Simon Cowell's Netflix show

The couple welcomed their son, Eric, in 2014 and got engaged in 2021

November 26, 2025

Lauren Silverman is feeling nervous about filming a Netflix show with her husband, Simon Cowell. 

The socialite, 48, has been in relationship with the music mogul Simon since 2013 and recently changed her Instagram handle to Lauren Cowell, 65, hinting that the pair have already tied the knot.

Lauren has now shared her feelings about the release of Simon's upcoming Netflix show.

The recently released trailer features several moments with Lauren, where she expresses concern over Simon's health, at one point, even walks out of filming after a tense exchange.

Sharing the trailer on social media on Tuesday, Lauren wrote: 'My first Instagram post! Everyone who knows me, knows how private I am, so the past two years on this project has been such a new experience.

'There is something we have been working on as a family everyday, and I am so proud of Simon and the whole team.' 

She added: 'It's terrifying but so exciting at the same time, and I really hope you all love the series when it drops on @netflixDecember 10! Lauren X.' 

For those unfamiliar, the couple first met in Barbados in 2004 and began dating in 2012. They welcomed their son, Eric, in 2014 and got engaged in 2021. 

