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Prince William risks backlash from 'Traitors' fans over spoiler reveal

The Prince of Walees could spark outrage among fans who want to avoid spoilers to keep the suspense alive

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Published October 06, 2026

Prince William risks backlash from Traitors fans over spoiler reveal
Prince William risks backlash from 'Traitors' fans over spoiler reveal

Prince William has left "The Traitors" fans in shock by his attempt to ruin the show's suspense as he tried to get an exclusive scoop on the show from Ross Kemp.

The Prince of Wales, who's enthusiastic viewer of the show, begged for the spoilers from Ross Kemp, risking huge backlash from fans with his attempt.

The future British monarch jokingly set out to prise spoilers from the BBC show's contestant when the pair crossed paths during a visit to Somerset.

READ MORE: Prince William breaks silence after King Charles bold decision about Andrew

The Prince, while mingling with a group of people, quipped: "I'm going to get the answer. Do you watch The Traitors?"

He continued, "I'm going to get the answer to what happens, and I am going to tell you all later. Spoiler alert: today he's here."

The move could spark outrage among fans, who want to avoid spoilers to keep the suspense alive while watching the show.

 Kemp is currently appearing in the second series of the show, competing alongside 20 fellow celebrities for a £100,000 charity prize.

The Prince previously told Stephen Lambert, the TV executive whose production company is behind the format, that his family were eagerly anticipating the first celebrity series.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, Celebrity Traitors tasks its contestants with identifying which players have been secretly designated as traitors, all while taking on challenges that build up the prize fund.

It happened when the two British stars were in the county to unveil a new initiative with the National Emergencies Trust, for which Kate's husband serves as patron and Kemp acts as ambassador.

READ MORE: Prince William emotional plea goes unheard by close family member

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