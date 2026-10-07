Sarah Ferguson confessed her battle with 'inner demons' in TV interview

Sarah Ferguson confessed battle with 'inner demons' in TV interview

Sarah Ferguson made a terrifying admission about her struggle with sleep and the reason behind it.

In an old interview soon after her divorce from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Fergie talked to Canadian TV host Dini Petty on CTV about her unusual sleeping pattern.

She shed light on her fear of sleeping with closed eyes and how she overcame it.

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The host said, "You had an absolutely overwhelming complete terror of the dark."

Sarah responded, "I sat up in bed and slept with my eyes open because I was so scared of the dark. I thought that if I slept with my eyes open, I could see any spooks coming towards me.

"I realised that my fear of the dark was my fear of the demons inside myself and the black treacle, my fears and anxieties that were inside myself."

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother said that she survived her fear by fighting the inner demons.

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"I'm still here. Suddenly I realised that it is all alright really. Everything is ok. It's a long way, and it's a big battle, but I am here, and it is alright," Sarah added.