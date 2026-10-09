Ben Affleck explains his hilarious Instagram fail

Ben Affleck wanted to keep tabs on his kids’ social media lives. Instagram, apparently, had other plans.

The actor revealed to Variety that he was banned from the platform twice for impersonating himself — despite having an account with just six followers, including his children and some of their friends.

His reason for joining was pretty wholesome, even if the execution went spectacularly wrong.

It was “just an excuse for me to look at [his kids'] social media accounts,” Affleck explained.

Read More: Ben Affleck makes rare comment about ‘Jennifers' in his life

The 54-year-old isn’t exactly eager to become Instagram’s next big personality, either.

He admitted he would be “a terrible influencer,” adding that Matt Damon would be even worse. Some careers are best left to other people.

Affleck’s bigger concern is making time for his family while his children are growing up.

“My kids are here, and their life is flying by,” he said, explaining why he prefers working in Los Angeles.

He shares three children — Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Affleck said he picks them up from school and has dinner with them “if they agree to hang out with me.”

That last part might be the most relatable detail of all for parents of teenagers.

The former couple’s children spend alternating weeks with each parent, and Affleck said he was “really, really grateful” to Garner, describing this period of his life as “really wonderful.”

Even his viral “Smoking Ben” meme gets a family review. His daughter reportedly calls it “the beleaguered man.”

Affleck also reflected on losing both his parents this year, saying his mother’s commitment to being a great-grandmother reminded him not to put off what matters.