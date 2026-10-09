Audrey Hobert shocks fans with Lady Gaga cameo in new music video

Audrey Hobert just released her latest music video for the song Phoebe on her album Who's the Clown? and fans are in awe of the concept and creativity.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter also paid homage to Lady Gaga through the video, by featuring a scene where a stranger lures her into a mysterious van by waving the pop icon's The Chromatica Ball tickets at her.

The moment sparked buzz all over the internet as fans laughed about how "relatable" the scene was, and speculated if it could hint at a potential new about the Bad Romance hitmaker.

READ MORE: Audrey Hobert announces new music video after 'Who's the Clown?' success

Flocking to X, one fan wrote, "the van thing is so unserious but honestly anyone with chromatica ball tickets has that power over me too," and "So real, might follow strange if they have Gaga's ticket concert."

A third chimed in, "honestly the van guy understood the assignment better than half the men i know," and "She just gets it."

While more gushed, "Omg we love her," and "OMG NEW TOUR DATES??"

READ MORE: Audrey Hobert brings tour to final stretch after recent confession