Blake Lively angered by Justin Baldoni's post settlement video

Blake Lively is reportedly upset after Justin Baldoni shared his first public message since their legal battle came to an end.

A new report claims the actress was unhappy with the way Baldoni spoke about the situation in a recent video.

According to StyleCaster, quoting an unnamed source, Lively was "absolutely furious" after Baldoni and his wife, Emily, posted an Instagram video thanking people who supported them during the legal dispute.

In the video, Baldoni said he and his family went through a "traumatic" two years.

He also thanked those who stood by them and explained that he stayed quiet for most of the case because he did not want to "add to the noise."

Emily added that being thankful for supporters "doesn't negate the injustice and the pain" they experienced.

The report claimed Lively believed the video was an attempt to change how people viewed the case after it had already ended.

StyleCaster also reported that she has taken further legal action seeking millions of dollars in attorneys' fees, although those claims have not been independently confirmed.

Lively and Baldoni settled their legal dispute in May after months of courtroom proceedings linked to the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

Neither side admitted wrongdoing, and no financial damages were awarded.

Neither Lively nor her representatives have publicly responded to Baldoni's latest comments.