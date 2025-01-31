Sir Mick Jagger's heartbreak as close companions 'fall away'

Sir Mick Jagger recently mourned his ex-lover Marianne Faithfull after she died

Sir Mick Jagger is grieving his ex-lover Marianne Faithfull after she passed away aged 78.

According to sources, Mick Jagger is feeling as if everyone he knew for decades is “falling away.”

An insider told Radar Online: "Mick is hugely upset by Marianne's passing. They'd been through so much together and were part of the same generation.”

"Mick's lost some real close companions in recent years, namely his partner L'Wren Scott and bandmate Charlie Watts,” the tipster continued.

"It feels like everybody close to him is falling away,” they remarked.

The Rolling Stones icon and Faithful dated from 1966 and 1970 and she inspired the band’s song You Can't Always Get What You Want.

Mourning her death, the 81-year-old musician took to X to write: "She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered."

Faithful’s career began in 1964 after she was discovered by the Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham. She’s known for hits like As Tears Go By and Summer Nights.