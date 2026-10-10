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Queen Mary and King Frederik put royal tradition on hold with surprise announcement

King Frederik and Queen Mary reveal future of wedding gift that became royal tradition

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Web Desk
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Published October 10, 2026

Queen Mary and King Frederik put royal tradition on hold with surprise announcement

King Frederik and Queen Mary have announced a major change to one of their signature royal events, confirming that The Royal Couple’s Awards will move to a biennial format from 2027.

The Danish royal couple have hosted the ceremony every year since their wedding in 2004, when the awards were presented to them as a wedding gift. 

In a statement, the Palace explained that the decision to hold the awards every two years would allow greater scope to develop the ceremony and its impact.

Read More: King, Queen face unexpected situation during major event

“In an effort to create the best possible framework for the Royal Couple's Awards, the awards will be presented every other year in the future,” the statement read.

It added that the revised schedule would create more opportunities to celebrate people and organisations whose work brings communities together and encourages Danes to look towards the future with fresh perspectives.

Read More: King Frederik turns former oil fields into a new home

“We look forward to celebrating the next presentation of Awards in the autumn of 2027,” the palace confirmed.

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