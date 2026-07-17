Beverley Callard celebrates completing radiotherapy treatment

Last month Beverley gave an update on her radiotherapy treatment plan as she revealed she would be having '10 days of radiotheraphy

Beverley Callard has shared a positive health update, revealing she has completed her radiotherapy treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Coronation Street star, 69, previously announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and has continued to keep fans updated through out her treatment.

On Thursday, the actress shared the fantastic news that she has now had all 10 of her radiotherapy sessions as she said: 'I am thrilled'. Addressing her fans she said: 'I've done it. I've just finished my last radiotherapy session. Fingers crossed.

'Yep, that was number 10 for me and lots of people have to have lots more I know that, but for now that's finished. So hopefully, I don't know for sure, but hopefully I won't need any more.'

Her husband Jon McEwan interjected: 'Positive thinking, darling,' as she replied: 'That's it. I know positive thinking. Yes definitely.'

She continued: 'To be honest, I feel a bit numb because yesterday I really struggled, but today I've been fine and now I've got to see the professor again in two months, and then I'll know a lot more, and mammograms and oncologists and all that.

'But radiotherapy is finished for now, so I'm really thrilled. I'm not going to celebrate tonight. We're too tired. We can't be bothered.

'I'm going to put scruffy clothes on and just sit and watch TV with a cup of tea.'

Last month Beverley gave an update on her radiotherapy treatment plan as she revealed she would be having '10 days of radiotherapy, five consecutive days, then a weekend off, then five more days.'