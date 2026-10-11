‘9-1-1’ Star Oliver Stark fractures ankle during stunt

On 9-1-1, firefighters and paramedics routinely put their lives on the line to rescue others from dangerous situations.

However, away from the cameras, the ABC drama is facing a concerning development of its own.

Four performers, including Oliver Stark, reportedly, sustained stunt-related injuries while filming the series in recent months.

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According to Deadline, the incidents occurred at different times during production and do not appear to be connected.

Stark, who plays firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley, reportedly fractured his ankle during a stunt in August and required surgery.

He has since returned to the set, with filming on Season 10 continuing after his injury, according to the outlet.

The report also claimed that a stunt double had sprained an ankle while rehearsing the same manoeuvre.

However, the reported incidents did not end there. In the weeks following Stark’s injury, another stunt performer allegedly sustained an arm wound after encountering jagged metal and required stitches at a local hospital.

The most recent incident reportedly occurred within the two weeks preceding the outlet’s report, when another stunt performer, allegedly suffered a broken rib and a minor compressed lung, was taken to hospital as a precaution after an awkward landing on a platform designed to simulate a ground collapse.

The developments are particularly striking for a series centred on first responders who regularly confront life-threatening situations.

While the dangers faced by characters such as Buck are fictional, bringing those emergencies to the screen can involve physically demanding sequences and carefully coordinated stunts.

Concerns about on-set safety have also surfaced in other productions. In 2025, actress Kate Beckinsale filed a lawsuit against the producers of Canary Black, alleging that dangerous and unsafe working conditions resulted in severe injuries. The case remains ongoing after a judge denied a motion to dismiss it.

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