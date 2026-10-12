Prince William haunted by heartbreaking truth he can't escape

Prince William can't escape an irreparable loss that continues to haunt him, but he may have found a powerful way to heal the wound.

The future monarch's potential bold act may show his true strength as it can help turn a painful memory into a celebration even after decades.

The prince of Wales, heir to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles, may shock his younger brother Harry and others by restoring Princess Diana's royal title in a tribute marking the 30th anniversary of her death.

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He may send the world a message that "we never forget our loved ones," with his quiet but meaningful move.

The 44-royal is all set to commemorate Diana, who was 36 when she died after a car crash on August 31, 199, in Paris.

On the other hand, his brother Harry, 42, is busy in exploring his own anniversary projects, approaching friends about a possible documentary.

William knows his stregngth and the boundry as a senior working royal. He is plannig to favour a quieter gesture rooted in a promise he reportedly made to his mother.

A palace insider claims, William can't escap from the fact that how heartbreaking it was for his mother to lose the HRH.

Diana's milestone event will bring attention back to the two brothers. The possibility of restoring the style has become the talk of the town, grbbing the headlines as well.

It may provide William a chance to fulfil something he is said to have promised Diana when he was still a boy.

It might be Harry and William's personal wish, but no such decision has been announced as there are constitutional questions that would have to be considered.

The royal family's account reportedy said Diana, Charles and Queen Elizabeth II agreed she would thereafter be known as Diana, Princess of Wales, without the HRH style.

The issue has returned to the spotlight after the recent publication of Diana's brother Charles Spencer's memoir, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister."

Spencer, 62, claims Queen Elizabeth II offered to restore Diana's HRH posthumously but that he declined because he believed the gesture had come too late.

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