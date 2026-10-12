Meghan Markle covers for Prince Harry after ‘painful’ setback

Meghan Markle appears to be standing strong with her husband Prince Harry amid the challenging circumstances that that they had to face after their move to Britain.

The couple had only begun settling into their routine and enjoy their chapter, when they faced a rather uncomfortable situation with the public.

Previous reports have stated that the Sussexes, especially Meghan, have been following a well-planned strategy to win over the public. However, Harry was particularly left disheartened by the recent turn of events.

READ MORE: Prince Harry reduced to tears after shocking incident

The Duke of Sussex, understood to be the most eager to return to his roots and mingle with the crowd he relates to, was recently the recipient of ‘boos’ during the rugby match of Leicester Tigers vs Gloucester on Friday.

And it has left an impact on him.

However, Meghan is seemingly on track with her plan and believes it can change the negative sentiments, per sources cited by Woman’s Day.

“Boos are the stuff of royal nightmares,” the Royalist substack, royal expert Tom Sykes had explained. He added that Harry can take the attacks from tabloids, a chilly letter from the Palace and even a clash with ‘men in grey suits’.

He noted, “The entire Sussex story depends on the idea that the press and the courtiers are the problem, and that the British people, deep down, are still on his side.”

The couple are set to make an appearance at Nottingham, which they believe could turn things around in their public image.

She was advised “to be less accessible because it creates more interest”. That’s what she has been doing and “deliberately biding her time and staying out of sight intentionally”.

Meghan has only appeared a handful of times to share an important update like the recent Malala collaboration.

READ MORE: Prince Harry nearly escapes major trouble about Meghan with bold decision