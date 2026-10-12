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Gemma Collins breaks down emotional family tragedy on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Gemma said her mum's health declined 24 hours before she had planned to marry businessman Rami

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Web Desk
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Published October 12, 2026

Gemma arrived as a celebrity guest on Friday nights show
Gemma arrived as a celebrity guest on Friday night's show 

Gemma Collins has shared a heartbreaking confession, revealing that her mum died the day before her planned wedding to Rami Hawash.

The reality star, 45, spoke about losing her beloved mum, Joan, who passed away on July 29 at the age of 70, on Celebrity Big Brother on Sunday night.

Gemma said her mum's health declined 24 hours before she had planned to marry businessman Rami.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins debuts striking new transformation

Speaking to some of the housemates in the garden, celebrity house guest Gemma said: 'She was an amazing woman and I had an amazing 45 years with her. I was with her every day.

'I was meant to get married on the Thursday and my mum passed away on the Wednesday. What can you do?'

Trying to make light of the devastating situation, Gemma said: 'To be honest, it was all a rush anyway. I ordered a dress off Shein. it would not have gone down well.'

Gemma has dated Rami on-and-off since 2011 and the couple got engaged for a third time during a getaway to the Maldives in February 2024.

Joan was hospitalised a month before her death as she battled pneumonia for the second time in six months.

Gemma arrived as a celebrity guest on Friday night's show. 

READ MORE: Gemma Collins talks on fertility battle in emotional post

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