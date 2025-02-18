 
Geo News

Gemma Collins talks on fertility battle in emotional post

The TOWIE star spends some quality time with step-son at the beach

By
Web Desk
|

February 18, 2025

Gemma Collins talks on fertility battle in emotional post
Gemma Collins talks on fertility battle in emotional post

Gemma Collins made an emotional confession in a recent post as she talked about her fertility battle.

The 44-year-old reality star took to her official instagram account and called out other moms to "embrace their children."

Collins, who is stepmom to fiance Rami Hawash's 7-year-old son, Tristan, made a confession about her special bond with her stepson as both enjoy some quality time together.

She gushed over her love for being a stepmom to Tristan which allows her to be the best version of herself.

The TOWIE star began to write, "Beautiful half term happiness it’s really not difficult to love a child unconditionally."

"I’m loving this faze of my life having time to be the best version of me," Collins continued.

"Embrace your children this half term don’t moan enjoy it remember there’s always someone who doesn’t have what you got. Let children be children @rami_hawash_," (sic) she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the TV personality has been vocal about her struggle with conceiving naturally and candidly shared her wish to have her own children as she faced several miscarriages in the past.

Pete Wicks' friends deny cheating on Maura Higgins amid infidelity claims
Pete Wicks' friends deny cheating on Maura Higgins amid infidelity claims
Brandon Sklenar reveals whether he's team Justin Baldoni or team Blake Lively
Brandon Sklenar reveals whether he's team Justin Baldoni or team Blake Lively
Ozzy Osbourne gets honest about Black Sabbath reunion
Ozzy Osbourne gets honest about Black Sabbath reunion
Robert Pattinson reflects on his parenting skills
Robert Pattinson reflects on his parenting skills
Ariana Grande reveals the impact of trauma on her brain
Ariana Grande reveals the impact of trauma on her brain
Zoe Saldana shares personal reason for taking 'Emilia Perez' role
Zoe Saldana shares personal reason for taking 'Emilia Perez' role
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar, Drake beef
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar, Drake beef
Kate Middleton starts using authority granted by King Charles
Kate Middleton starts using authority granted by King Charles