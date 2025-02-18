Gemma Collins talks on fertility battle in emotional post

Gemma Collins made an emotional confession in a recent post as she talked about her fertility battle.

The 44-year-old reality star took to her official instagram account and called out other moms to "embrace their children."

Collins, who is stepmom to fiance Rami Hawash's 7-year-old son, Tristan, made a confession about her special bond with her stepson as both enjoy some quality time together.

She gushed over her love for being a stepmom to Tristan which allows her to be the best version of herself.

The TOWIE star began to write, "Beautiful half term happiness it’s really not difficult to love a child unconditionally."

"I’m loving this faze of my life having time to be the best version of me," Collins continued.

"Embrace your children this half term don’t moan enjoy it remember there’s always someone who doesn’t have what you got. Let children be children @rami_hawash_," (sic) she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the TV personality has been vocal about her struggle with conceiving naturally and candidly shared her wish to have her own children as she faced several miscarriages in the past.