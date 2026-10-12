Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'exploiting royal titles'

Piers Morgan, outspoken British Tv presenter, flayed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in latest scathing attack, accusing the couple of exploiting their royal tiitles.

Amid reports that the Sussexes are set to make their first "official" joint outing since their move back to the UK, the former Good Morning Britain co-host wested no time to jump on the bandwagon, writing on X: "They're not doing anything 'official' - they're a pair of unofficial grifters."

The outspoken British presenter went on accusing the Sussexes of "exploiting their royal titles in the most shameless manner."

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Morgan's comments support the narrative of those who raised concern that the Sussexes are no longer working royals how they can be allowed to work in any official capacity.

Morgan's comments support the narrative of those who have raised concerns over how the Sussexes, who are no longer working royals, can be allowed to work in any official capacity.

When the news was announced on X, a community note was quickly added which read: "Harry and Meghan's joint visits are not official royal engagements. A letter from the Lord Chamberlain on King Charles' behalf, issued after their return to the UK, said their charitable work 'is a personal matter to them both and undertaken in their private capacity'."

It comes after Piers was handed another win after storming off GMB over a row about Meghan. He left the ITV show and refused to come back after arguing about the former Suits star's bombshell interview with the US TV host, Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Now Piers Morgan Uncensored, the YouTube show he launched after quitting, is launching its first paid subscription product.

However, Morgan's comments sparked a fresh debate on social media, with some slamming the journalist for his latest rant against the couple, while a few others appeared to agree with him.

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