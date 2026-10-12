Prince William's royal duties continued just 48 hours after becoming a dad

Prince William is usually the picture of royal composure at public engagements, but back in 2018, he had a very understandable battle with sleep.

The future King was caught struggling to keep his eyes open during a solemn service at Westminster Abbey, with the timing providing a very understandable explanation for his momentary lapse in concentration.

William attended the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving in April 2018, joining his younger brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, who was preparing to marry Harry the following month.



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During the service cameras caught William appearing to nod off briefly before blinking himself awake.

The Prince had a good reason for looking exhausted as he had become a father of three just two days earlier.

On 23 April 2018, William and his wife, Princess Catherine, welcomed their youngest child, Prince Louis, at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London.

The newborn's arrival had brought an undoubtedly busy few days for the family, leaving the new father with precious little time to rest before returning to public duties.

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Louis made his first public appearance on the same day he was born, as Catherine cradled her newborn son outside the hospital for the traditional photographs on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

The couple then took their baby home to Kensington Palace later that day.

Four days after his arrival, on 27 April, the Prince and Princess of Wales announced their son's full name: Louis Arthur Charles.