King Charles' secret 'battle' with Queen Camilla exposed: 'Weeping'

Bound by a decades-long love affair that survived scandal, scrutiny and the weight of the Crown itself, King Charles and Queen Camilla share a bond many thought was inseparable.

However, behind the gilded palace doors, their unstoppable battle rages on every passing day.

It comes to light after the 79-year-old Queen offered an insight into life at Clarence House with the monarch, revealing how the monarch irks her every evening.

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Speaking in a new BBC documentary, the royal admitted that the King's choice totally destroyed her peaceful moment.

This isn't the only gentle disagreement that the British King and his wife experience at home. The 77-year-old is known to be very particular about his routine, from his home temperature to his meal schedule and his travel plans.

In the book "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," author and journalist Robert Hardman reveals that "there's a constant battle about it."

The author went on: "He will have opened it. She will creep in behind and shut it. So there's a lot of: 'Oh, darling, you shut the window.' 'Yes, I have, because we're all freezing.' So a lot of banter goes on.”

Other secrets, exposed by ex-palace staff, include his bathroom rituals, including the monarch allegedly liking one inch of toothpaste to be squeezed onto his toothbrush each morning.

The Queen Elizabeth II's son also reportedly likes his baths tepid, insisting that they are filled only halfway.

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell made the admission in the documentary, Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm, saying: "The water temperature has to be just tepid," he said, adding that the tub can only be "half-full" with its plug "in a certain position."

When it comes to exercise, King Charles doesn't do things the conventional way either.

His son Prince Harry previously shed some insight into his bizarre exercise regime in his autobiography, Spare, revealing that he would often stumble into his father hanging upside down like a bat.

Camilla admitted that her husband's some habbits totally destroyed her concintration, saying: "When I'm deep in a book," he started roaring with laughter about something.

She added: "It's very off-putting.

"I'll suddenly start weeping, but it's a lovely, quiet time."

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