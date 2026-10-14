Hilary Duff screams as zombie grabs her face at spooky Halloween party

Hilary Duff screamed in terror as Nicole Richie served up a Halloween feast straight out of a horror movie.

The media personality and fashion designer’s creepy dinner party included eyeball soup, bloody jaws and more ominous things.

The Younger star gave fans a glimpse of the haunting Halloween gathering through her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 13.

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In one particularly startling moment, she filmed herself as a zombie wandered past and suddenly grabbed her face.

The Lizzie McGuire famed actress let out a frightened scream as the creature’s hand came alarmingly close to her mouth.

But apparently, the horror was all part of the menu.

Richie’s Halloween spread was filled with ghoulish dishes, including pasta decorated with teeth and eyeballs, soup featuring floating eyeballs, a large pot containing what appeared to be a bloody, melted face, and platters stacked with rows of bloodied jaws.

Even the table settings joined in on the sinister fun. Each guest had a bloodied place setting and a plate bearing the chilling message, “No one leaves.”

Duff seemed to take the culinary nightmare in good spirits, captioning one of her videos, “Mmmm dinner—delicious chef.”

While the gruesome food and zombie jumpscares were clearly designed to make an impression, the gathering also offered a glimpse into the longtime friendship between the two stars.

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