Ricky Gervais calls out stars for turning awards into political platforms

Ricky Gervais once again took aim at celebrities who use award show stages to deliver political messages.

The English comedian took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a clip on Monday, February 2 from his 2020 Golden Globes monologue where he told actors, “If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”

In his post, Gervais added, “They're still not listening [followed by laugh‑crying emoji].”

His commentary followed the 2026 Grammy Awards where several artists condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid nationwide protests over the agency’s violent operations.

Bad Bunny, who is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, talked about ICE during his acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album.

Billie Eilish, accepting Song of the Year, also spoke out about it.

Other artists including Olivia Dean and Shaboozey and Kehlani echoed similar sentiments

While stars such as Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Joni Mitchell and Samara Joy wore pins emblazoned with “ICE out.”

This marks the second time Gervais has repeated the same critique on social media following a major awards show.

He posted a similar barb after the Emmys last September but later deleted it.