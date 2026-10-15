Sir Paul McCartney reveals secret crush on late Queen Elizabeth in bold confession

The Beatles star opened up about his wife's theory that the late monarch fancied him

Sir Paul McCartney has shared his true feelings about the late Queen Elizabeth II, admitting he had a soft spot for her, too.

The Beatles star, 84, opened up about his wife's theory that the late monarch fancied him, revealing that he had a secret crush on her when he was younger.

It is pertinent to mention that Sir Paul first met Her Majesty at the age of 21, after his band shot to global stardom.

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His wife, Nancy Shevell, now tells him that 'she fancied you.'

During a conversation with comedian Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Paul was asked about the most famous person he'd met during his career.

Sir Paul said: 'The Queen. I loved The Queen. She was a doll.

'She was crowned when I was 11 and she was a babe. She was 23 or something, so we always used to think, 'Wow, this is amazing'.

'You know, having a king, then we've got this girl, this babe... we liked her in other ways than we should have liked her. Meeting her was special.'

He continued: 'Nancy, my wife now, she says, "She fancied you". There's no knowing if there's any truth to that but I like to think it's true.'

Meanwhile, Paul also spoke about the forthcoming Beatles biopics.

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