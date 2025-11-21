Khloe Kardashian reacts to Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours

Photo: Khloe Kardashian explains why she is not getting back with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is standing firm when it comes to matters of the heart especially where exes are concerned.

The Kardashians star, 41, who shares True and Tatum with NBA player Tristan Thompson, opened up about her boundaries during the latest episode of her Khloe In Wonder Land podcast.

While she remains committed to a positive co-parenting dynamic, she clarified that romance is not on the table.

"I think what I find so funny is that people are always like, ‘How do you let Tristan back in?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, Tristan is not back in.’ He’s just the father of my kids, so he’s going to be around his kids and I’m really grateful that he is," she asserted.

Khloe went on to explain that her priority is ensuring stability and emotional security for her children by not revisiting past relationships.

"I love that he has a great relationship with his kids. I think that’s a beautiful blessing and I’m never going to get in the way of that."

"I think it’s so important for that relationship to maintain and be as strong as possible," she concluded.

Formerly, the reality star has also revealed that she and the NBA player "co-parent really well."

Talking about her romantic life, the 40-year-old also admitted that she's not looking to date anyone anytime soon.

“I've chosen not to—because I genuinely don't want to—I'm not dating,” explained Khloe.

“My relationship with my kids just is everything to me.”

“If I meet someone in two months, two years, and I fall in love—great. But I'm not actively on the dating scene searching for someone, and I'm so happy,” continued the TV personality. “I feel so fulfilled.”